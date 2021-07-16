Bangarra is an Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander organisation and one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies. We are widely acclaimed nationally and around the world for our artistry and distinct performances. Our relationships with Indigenous communities are the heart of Bangarra, with our repertoire created on Country and stories gathered from respected community Elders. Authentic storytelling, outstanding technique and deeply moving performances are Bangarra’s unique signature.

Bangarra is an equal opportunities employer with majority Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce representation