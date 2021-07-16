Bangarra is an Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander organisation and one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies. We are widely acclaimed nationally and around the world for our artistry and distinct performances. Our relationships with Indigenous communities are the heart of Bangarra, with our repertoire created on Country and stories gathered from respected community Elders. Authentic storytelling, outstanding technique and deeply moving performances are Bangarra’s unique signature.
Bangarra is an equal opportunities employer with majority Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce representation
Employment Contact
Jobs
Director, Marketing & Communications
We are currently recruiting for a full-time Director, Marketing & Communications. This is an exciting opportunity to join our team and play a key role in driving Bangarra’s marketing, media relations, digital, content, ticketing and customer relationships, audience research, and merchandising activity.
Full-time, fixed term (3 year contract). Applications close on 16 July 2021 (unless the role is filled earlier).
Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply for this position. To join our team, please send your resume and cover letter addressing your suitability for the role to jobs@bangarra.com.au.Download (PDF)